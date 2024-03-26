Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress MP from Punjab's Ludhiana, joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ravneet Singh Bittu joins BJP

Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress MP from Punjab's Ludhiana, on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Ravneet Singh Bittu represented the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab from 2009 to 2014. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Bittu defeated Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Dr Daljit Singh Cheema with a margin of 67,204 votes.

Ravneet Singh Bittu had previously served as the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha from March to July 2021. Bittu was elected to the Lok Sabha, from Ludhiana in 2014, 2019 Assembly elections and earlier from Anandpur Sahib in 2009. In January 2021, he was assaulted at the Singhu border during a 'Jan Sansad' program.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Bittu defeated Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Harvinder Singh Phoolka with a margin of 19,709 votes. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali stood third in the constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Bittu defeated Lok Insaaf Party's (LIP) Simarjeet Singh Bains with a margin of 76,372 votes. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal stood third in the constituency.