Image Source : TWITTER/SUSANTA NANDA Rare yellow turtle rescued in Odisha's Balasore

A rare yellow turtle was spotted and rescued in Odisha's Balasore district, said an official on Monday. Locals from Sujanpur village in Soro block rescued the unique yellow colour turtle on Sunday.

One Basudev Mahapatra spotted the rare turtle when he was working in his fields and brought it to home. Later, he handed over the turtle to the forest officials.

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.



Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

"A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday. Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back," tweeted Susanta Nanda, senior IFS officer and chief executive of Chilika Development Authority.

Sharing the pictures of this turtle, Nanda said it also appeared to have pink eyes, a feature than indicates albinism.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage