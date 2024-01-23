Ram Mandir consecration: PM Modi highlights Ramayan characters in his speech | Who are they

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the historical Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple. Soon after the consecration of the Ram Temple celebrations broke out across the nation with people singing and dancing. “Our Ram has come,” PM Modi said in his address that followed the consecration. In his address at the momentous event, the prime minister invoked prominent characters of the epic Ramayan, including Shabri, Nishad king Guha, squirrel and Jatayu.

Here are the characters from Ramayan mentioned by PM Modi in his speech

Shabri

‘Shabri Ke Ber’ is one of the significant episodes in Ramayan which is often referred to show Lord Ram's devotion to tribals. The incident is cited to highlight that Lord Ram never discriminates against anyone. According to Ramayan, Shabari, a tribal princess from a hunter’s family who left her paternal home to seek noble virtues in life, was blessed by Sage Mathanga that she would meet Lord Ram for her good deeds. She waited Lord Ram for years and her wait ended when she grew old. Lord Ram and Lakshman met old Shbri’s doorstep as they were searching for Sita during their exile. Shabari welcomed Lord Ram to her hut with whatever she had. She offered some fruits to Lord Ram and she checked whether they were ripe and sweet or not, she bit the fruits before giving them to Lord Ram.

Nishad King Guha

PM Modi also highlighted Nishad King Guha in his speech. Guha, the king of a tribal kingdom on the bank of Ganga, helped Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman to cross the river. According to Ramayan, when Bharat, Ram's brother set out in search of his elder brother, Guha thought Bharat wanted to attack Lord Ram and vowed to stop him but after learning that Bharat was out to bring his elder brother back, Guha greeted him. After the completion of his 14-year exile, Lord Rama did not forget to meet his friend Guha.

The Squirrel

The squirrel incident came in Ramayan when monkeys- led by Nal and Neel (architects of Ram Setu) were building the bridge across the sea to reach Ravan's Lanka. A squirrel attempted to join work in building a bridge. Seeing a little animal trying to build a bridge over the sea by carrying pebbles in its mouth and dropping them into the water, Lord Hanuman told the squirrel that its work wouldn't help then the small animal said it was doing its bit in a bid to support Lord Ram. Then Lord Ram came in and said they should not see its size but the love in the squirrel's heart. Lord Ram explained that the pebbles brought by small animals like the squirrel were filling the gaps of big boulders.

Jatayu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the revered character of Jatayu from the epic Ramayan, highlighting his valiant fight against Ravan in defense of Sita. The giant bird Jatayu, having battled Ravan during Sita's abduction, succumbed after a courageous effort, falling into the arms of Lord Ram. This poignant moment in the Ramayan narrative showcased Jatayu's selfless sacrifice for a righteous cause.

Jatayu played a pivotal role by informing Lord Ram that Ravan had headed south after abducting Sita. His act became instrumental in guiding Lord Ram's pursuit and setting the stage for the epic's unfolding events. Following Jatayu's demise, Lord Ram, recognising the bird's unwavering dedication and sacrifice, performed his last rites. This symbolic act underscored the significance of honoring those who selflessly contribute to the greater good.

Also read: 'Ram aa gaye': PM Modi performs 'Pran Pratishtha', India celebrates Ram Mandir inauguration