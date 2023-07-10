Rajya Sabha elections: TMC announces 6 candidates, including Derek O'Brien | Check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Elections for Rajya Sabha seats are on July 24.

Rajya Sabha elections: Trimalol Congress (TMC) on Monday announced six candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The Mamata Banerjee party announced the candidature of the following MPs:

Derek O'Brien

Dola Sen

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray

Samirul Islam

Prakash Chik Baraik

Saket Gokhale

"May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the RIGHTS OF EVERY INDIAN. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all," TMC tweeted.

Rajya Sabha elections

According to the Election Commission of India, the election for ten Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, Goa, and West Bengal will take place on July 24. The counting of votes will be held on the same day. The last date to file nominations is July 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is July 17.

According to a statement issued by the EC, the 10 members are retiring between July 28 and August 18 on the completion of their six-year term in the Upper House. TMC MPs O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Congress member Pradip Bhattacharya are retiring from West Bengal on August 18.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Dinesh Jemalbhai Anavadia and Lokhandwala Jugal Singh Mathurji are the three BJP MPs from Gujarat whose terms are ending on August 18. One seat from Goa will also go to the polls as the term of the BJP MP Vinay D Tendulkar will end on July 28.

Also Read: Elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats on July 24; Jaishankar among others in fray

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar today

Latest India News