Rajnath Singh to ‘gift’ patrol vessel, landing craft to Maldives during his 3-day visit to island nation

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a three-day visit to the Maldives from May 1 to May 3, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday. During the visit, Singh will hold bilateral talks with his Maldivian counterpart Mariya Ahmed Didi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid. The Defence Minister will also call on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

On Singh's talks with the Maldivian Defence and Foreign Ministers, it said the entire gamut of defence relations between the two countries will be reviewed during the deliberations. “The Minister’s visit will be an important landmark in building the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries,” it said.

‘India to gift Fast Patrol Vessel ship’

“In tune with India’s commitment to capacity building of friendly countries and partners in the region, Rajnath Singh will gift one Fast Patrol Vessel ship and a Landing Craft to the Maldives National Defence Forces,” the Ministry said. During his stay, he will also visit the ongoing project sites in the country and interact with the Indian diaspora.

India and the Maldives are working closely to effectively address shared challenges, including maritime security, terrorism, radicalisation, piracy, trafficking, organised crime and natural disasters. “India's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) along with its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy as well as Maldives’ ‘India First’ policy seek to work together to jointly develop the capabilities within the Indian Ocean Region,” the ministry added.

‘India's key maritime neighbour’

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Solih kick-started the India-funded Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP), billed as the largest infrastructure initiative in the island nation.

Under the project, a 6.74-km-long bridge and causeway link will be built to connect Maldivian capital Male with the adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi. The Maldives is also one of the biggest beneficiaries of India's Neighbourhood First policy. Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane visited the Maldives last month and held talks with his Maldivian counterpart, Major General Abdulla Shamaal.

