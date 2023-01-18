EAM Jaishankar visits Maldives to further expand bilateral engagement with island nation

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ABDULLA_SHAHID EAM Jaishankar visits Maldives to further expand bilateral engagement with the island nation

In an attempt to further expand bilateral engagement with the island nation, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar reached Maldives on Wednesday. The minister is on an official visit to witness the impact of the developmental assistance extended through the ever-reliable bilateral partnership.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka to bolster the bilateral engagement with the two key maritime neighbours of India.

Delighted to arrive in Maldives for my fourth visit as External Affairs Minister. Thank FM @abdulla_shahid for the warm welcome. The synergies of India’s Neighborhood First and Maldives’ India First policies strengthen further," Jaishankar tweeted.

Maldives Foreign Minister receives Jaishankar

On reaching the Maldives, Jaishankar was received by Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives.

"India EAM Visit | Welcome to the Maldives my dear friend @DrSJaishankar! And this time to the northernmost atolls, to bear witness the impact of developmental assistance extended through the ever reliable #MaldivesIndiaPartnership," Shahid tweeted.

Jaishankar to sign several agreements in Maldives

In the Maldives, Jaishankar is expected to sign several agreements to bolster bilateral cooperation. He would also call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and hold discussions with Foreign Minister Shahid.

ALSO READ: 7 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire: Indian High Commission

The minister's visit to Male will see the signing of agreements related to the bilateral development cooperation, ground-breaking/inauguration/handing-over and launch of a number of key India-supported projects that will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Maldives, the MEA had said in a statement on Tuesday.

The MEA statement said that both the Maldives and Sri Lanka are India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and 'Neighbourhood First'.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News