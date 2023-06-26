Rajnath Singh's stern message to Pakistan after India-US issue joint statement on terrorism

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jammu

Rajnath Singh's stern message to Pakistan: Underlining the menace of terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jammu on Monday said that there should be concrete action against the UN-listed terrorist organisations, which include Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state address in the US had said terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be "no ifs or buts" in dealing with the scourge. He also sought action against its state sponsors, in an oblique attack on Pakistan.

"Now Muslim countries also believe that terrorism is unacceptable. The joint statement (issued by India and the US) clearly states that there should be concrete action against the UN-listed terrorist organisations, which include Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. It has also been said in this joint statement that Pakistan should stop every terrorist act taking place on its territory & should not allow its land to be used for terrorism and take action against the culprits of 26/11 & Pathankot attacks," Rajnath said.

He also added, "A large part of Jammu and Kashmir is under the occupation of Pakistan. The people there are seeing that on the Indian side, people are living their lives peacefully but injustice is being done to them by the Pakistan government...POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) is, was and will remain a part of India."

