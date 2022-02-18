Rajat Sharma shares 'surprise gift' with India TV viewers on birthday, thanks them for trust & love

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Friday thanked the viewers for their faith, support and immense love. In a series of tweets shared in the morning, Rajat Sharma said that the new look of India TV was a surprise birthday gift to him. Rajat Sharma, a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, is celebrating his birthday today.

Sharing a glimpse of the channel's modern look, Rajat Sharma tweeted, "My team gave a surprise gift to me on my birthday today by launching the new and modern look of India TV. Thanks to the whole team."

"But I wonder, how did they keep it a secret? It is my pleasure to share this birthday gift with our viewers," he added.

Rajat Sharma assured viewers that India TV will continue to serve quality news without any compromise.

"A glimpse of the new look of India TV...but the spirit is the same: 'shor kam, khabarein jyada'. Thank you for your trust and love," he said.

India TV, India's leading Hindi news channel, unveiled a new look on Friday (February 18, 2022). The refreshing new look of the channel was launched on Rajat Sharma's birthday.

The new look of India TV is aimed at offering its viewers more visually pleasing experiences with a modern look keeping with changing times. Its refreshed animations and visuals will be aligned with the new and advanced global trends. The refreshed look will add to the viewers’ delight and experience.

