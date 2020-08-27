Thursday, August 27, 2020
     
Rajasthan to re-open religious places from September 7

Rajasthan will re-open religious places in the state from September 7, after months of closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2020 12:01 IST
Rajasthan will re-open religious places in the state from September 7 after months of closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "All the religious places in the state that were closed for common devotees in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, will re-open from September 7. All precautionary measures to ensure safety against the disease will have to be mandatorily follow," the government said in its order. 

The Centre had given relaxations in the nationwide lockdown and allowed the religious places in the country to reopen from June 8, however, Rajasthan government has not allowed the opening of the same in view of the surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

