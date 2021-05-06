Rajasthan announces 'strict lockdown' from May 10-24 as coronavirus cases surge

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The Rajasthan government has also banned marriage functions till May 31.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced that a 'strict lockdown' will be imposed in the state from May 10 to 24 in view of the skyrocketing coronavirus cases.

The state government has also banned wedding functions till May 31.

Rajasthan reported 161 coronavirus-related deaths and 17,532 fresh cases on Thursday, pushing the toll to 5,182 and the infection count to 7,02,568, according to an official report.

Jaipur recorded a maximum of 46 new fatalities, followed by Jodhpur where 27 patients succumbed to the infection.

The remaining deaths were reported from other districts barring Jaisalmer, Pratapgarh, Dausa, Bundi, Hanumangarh and Dholpur.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, a maximum of 3,440 were reported from Jaipur while 2,301 more people tested positive for the infection in Jodhpur.

A total of 4,99,376 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Rajasthan so far and the number of active cases stands at 1,98,010 in the state, the report said.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot endorsed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's call for a nationwide lockdown, saying it can help in breaking the chain of COVID-19 if planned properly.

There is already a shortage of oxygen, medicines and other equipment, and the country might soon face a shortage of medical staff as well, he warned.

"I fully endorse the call given by @RahulGandhi ji that national lockdown is the only option left. For more than one year – our doctors, medical staff have been performing under excessive workload for the nation. We have lost many of them," the chief minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)

