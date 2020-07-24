Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan Governor under pressure from top: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot repeated allegation that Governor Kalraj Mishra was under pressure from top. Without naming who was pressuring the Governor, Ashok Gehlot appeared to suggest that BJP-led Central Government was meddling in the affairs in Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot government and MLAs supporting him are currently negotiating a deadlock with state Governor Kalraj Mishra. Gehlot is demanding an assembly session (which can be called by the Governor) while the Governor has refused to call such a session on 'short notice'.

Ashok Gehlot, along with his ministers and MLAs has been talking with Governor Mishra since Friday morning. But requests made by him and his MLAs did not bring about any favourable response from the Governor.

Governor Mishra responded in afternoon and said that time was not ideal for assembly session to be called. He also said that since the issue was in the Supreme Court, he needed time to deliberate. Later in the afternoon, Mishra said that calling an assembly session was not possible on such a short notice.

Although Gehlot appears to be in stronger position as compared to Sachin Pilot, he can't afford to lose time in proving his majority officially in the legislative assembly. With each passing moment, the possibility of more political manoeuvres by his opponents increases, potentially jeopardising the stability of his government.

