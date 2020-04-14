Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 61 new cases, total tally mounts to 873; death toll at 3 

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
     
Published on: April 14, 2020 10:42 IST
61 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, bringing the total tally of the state to 873.  Among the total people infected, 21 have recovered and 3 have passed away. Meanwhile, 361 Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 170 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 873 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2334, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 5
Alwar 7
Bharatpur 20
Bhilwara 28
Banswara 53
Bikaner  34
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 11
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 361
Jaisalmer 56
Jhunjhunu 31
Jodhpur 83
Jhalawar 15
Karauli 3
Kota 40
Nagpur 6
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 1
Tonk 59
Udaipur 4
Italian  2

According to the Health Ministry, India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 10,000-mark taking the toll of confirmed patients to 10,363 including 339 deaths while 1,036 have recovered.

