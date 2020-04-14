Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 61 new cases, total tally mounts to 873; death toll at 3

61 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, bringing the total tally of the state to 873. Among the total people infected, 21 have recovered and 3 have passed away. Meanwhile, 361 Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 170 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 873 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2334, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 5 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 20 Bhilwara 28 Banswara 53 Bikaner 34 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 11 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 361 Jaisalmer 56 Jhunjhunu 31 Jodhpur 83 Jhalawar 15 Karauli 3 Kota 40 Nagpur 6 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 1 Tonk 59 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

According to the Health Ministry, India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 10,000-mark taking the toll of confirmed patients to 10,363 including 339 deaths while 1,036 have recovered.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage