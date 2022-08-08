Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Could've been killed': Rajasthan BJP MP claims her car was attacked by mining mafia

Rajasthan BJP MP attacked: Ranjeeta Koli, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Monday claimed that her car was attacked by the "mining mafia", and that stones were pelted on her as well. Claiming she "could've been killed", she slammed the Rajasthan Police for allegedly not paying attention to her and not taking action against those behind the attack.

"They thought I was in the car and thus they pelted stones, break my car. I could have been killed. This is an attack on me but I won't be scared," said Koli, who is staging a protest over the attack.

She said that as she was being attacked she along with her security personnel ran into the nearby fields. She claimed that the mafia kept chasing them and later on the arrival of the villagers, the mafia ran away with the truck after hitting the MP's car.

Following the incident, the BJP MP began a sit a dharna today alleging police not paying attention and taking action against mining mafias.

The attack drew criticism from several BJP leaders Rajyavardhan Rathore who said, "Rise of elements including PFI in Rajasthan has the blessing of CM... Rajasthan is number one for rapes in the country."

BJP MP Jaskaur Meena gave a zero-hour notice in Parliament and said she would bring up the matter. She pointed out to Koli being a Dalit MP and said that the Rajasthan government is unable to contain crime against women. "Rajasthan cannot stop crime against women, and CM gives statements in the interest of criminals. Our MP's life in threat. I’ve given zero hour notice, will take up this matter in-house," she said.

As per the Police, Koli was coming from Delhi, when she spotted overloaded trucks. "She tried to stop them, while 2-3 trucks stopped, others escaped. She also stated that while escaping they pelted her car with stones, and attacked her," said ASP RS Kaviya.

"She sat on dharna alleging overloaded trucks pelted stones at her. We came here, asked her to give a complaint, she agreed. She alleged that she did not get immediate response from nearby chowkis, which has been brought to notice of senior police officials," said DM Alok Ranjan.

