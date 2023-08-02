Wednesday, August 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Railways taking measures to ensure passengers security: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways taking measures to ensure passengers security: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Railway Minister also informed Lok Sabha that special arrangements, including special Railway Protection Force deployment, are in place at railway stations that are near border areas.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2023 13:54 IST
INDIAN Railways, railways taking measures to ensure passengers security, Ashwini Vaishnaw, railways
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Indian Railways is taking all measures to ensure the safety and security of passengers and has installed CCTV systems at 866 railway stations, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The Railway Minister also informed Lok Sabha that special arrangements, including special Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment, are in place at railway stations that are near border areas.

CCTV has become an intelligent unit and such systems are there in 866 railway stations. Their deployment has resulted in a positive impact in terms of rescuing children who are being trafficked, protecting women passengers and helping aged people, the minister said.

Responding to queries related to CCTV systems at railway stations, Vaishnaw said various initiatives have been taken and stressed that cyber security is important when it comes to Internet Protocol (IP)-based CCTV systems. It needs to be ensured that such systems are not compromised, he added.

IP-based video surveillance system is a digitised and networked version of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

(With PTI inputs) 

ALSO READ: Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting: ASI hit by four bullets, victims shot in head and chest

ALSO READ: Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting: Railway cop forced passenger to walk at gunpoint before firing

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News