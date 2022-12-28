Rahul Gandhi's witty reply to reporter who asked him about wearing t-shirt in chilly Delhi winter - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi t-shirt: At a time when whole of north India, including national capital, is shivering under extreme cold conditions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen wearing only a white t-shirt during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul's choice of clothing in chilly winter has intrigued many.

Delhi has been witnessing extreme cold conditions since last few days with coldwave sweeping the national capital region.

Mercury dipped to 5 degrees Celsius on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday were considerably better as far as temperature is concerned with the weather department recording 5.6 degrees Celsius and 6.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at Congress headquarters in Delhi to attend his party's 138th foundation day donning his now 'famous' white t-shirt and black trousers. As soon as he entered the Congress office, journalists gathered to cover the event asked Rahul whether he doesn't feel the cold at all?

"T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge...(the t-shirt is still okay, as far as it doesn't worn out will keep wearing it)," Rahul replied with a smile.

WATCH VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Ganddhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently on a break nine-day break. The yatra will re-start from Uttar Pradesh on January 3 and will cover three districts. The journey will start from Loni in Ghaziabad on January 3 and reach Mavi Kalan in Baghpat district the next day - January 5. The 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in September and is scheduled to conclude on Srinagar on January 20.

ALSO READ: Congress Foundation Day: Kharge attacks Modi govt, says basic principles of India under constant attack

Latest India News