Rahul Gandhi's meeting with cousin Varun Gandhi at Kedarnath triggers speculation

Follow us on Image Source : X Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his cousin Varun Gandhi were rarely seen together in recent year as both represent rival parties - Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. According to the sources, they had a brief meeting at the Kedarnath temple on Tuesday where both had gone to offer prayers. The Gandhis met briefly outside the revered shrine and exchanged pleasantries, they added.

The news of their meeting between the cousins triggered speculation in some quarters over Varun Gandhi's political future.

Varun Gandhi, the son of Sanjay Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi, has not been seen at key BJP meets in recent months. Also, he often criticises BJP-led Centre and state government on several issues. He openly slammed Centre government on now-repealed farm laws. Varun have on several occasions been at variance with the party's stand.

They said the meeting was "very short" and "warm one".

Rahul Gandhi was "very happy" to meet Varun's daughter, they said.

Though the two cousins do not meet, they have maintained "good and civil" ties, they added.

The sources also said that nothing political was discussed at the meeting.

Rahul's stand on Varun

Earlier last year during a press conference, when asked whether Varun Gandhi would be welcome in the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said though anybody was welcome, Varun has "adopted the ideology of the BJP/RSS" against which the Congress was fighting.

Rahul Gandhi has been at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand for the last three days, while Varun Gandhi visited the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva along with his family on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Telangana elections: PM Modi shares dais with Pawan Kalyan, says Congress is 'C' team of BRS

Latest India News