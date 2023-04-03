Are they trying to pressurise judiciary? BJP slams Congress as Rahul Gandhi visits Surat

Follow us on Image Source : BJP (TWITTER) Are they trying to pressurise the judiciary? BJP slams Congress as Rahul Gandhi visits Surat

Rahul Gandhi Conviction Row: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday took a dig at Congress leader and ex-MP Rahul Gandhi as he will challenge his conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case today in Surat court. Ahead of Rahul's visit to Gujarat, BJP National Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra in a presser today questioned whether Rahul Gandhi was trying to pressurise the judiciary and slammed the disqualified MP for his arrogant attitude.

During the press conference, Sambit Patra said Rahul Gandhi made shameful remarks to the OBC community and he is questioning the judicial processes. "It's unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi made shameful remarks about the OBC community. Now, he's questioning the judicial processes. Everyone can appeal, it's a democratic right; but for doing this, not a 'factory' of advocates is required."

"Itna arrogance kyu Rahul ji?" slams Sambit Patra

Further Sambit Patra asked Rahul Gandhi "are you not rubbing salt on the wounds of the OBC community by going to Surat court today? You informed the court that- I am Rahul, I will not apologise. Ye itna arrogance kyu Rahul Ji? Two R can't go together... Rahul and Responsibility.

"Rahul is only going to augment the kind of words that he has used for the OBC community and he is only going to augment the insult that he has subjected the OBC community with, by going and staging this kind of protest in Surat," said Sambit Patra.

"He can not take the OBC community for granted"

Sambit Patra further said, "BJP clearly wishes to state this to Rahul that he can not take the OBC community for granted, you can neither make offensive remarks nor abuse them. He can not question the judicial processes following his these unfortunate actions. This country has embraced a change now, it will not tolerate this."

"Today, a tribal woman is the honourable President! Today, a person from the OBC community adorns the position of the Prime Minister of India. Today, our Cabinet has many dignitaries from the OBC community. This all displays the govt's motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'; and the one who tries to harm this endeavour will not be spared at any cost," Patra asserted.

