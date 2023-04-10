Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Quami Insaaf Morcha: One nihang injured in clash between two groups in Mohali

Quami Insaaf Morcha: A Nihang was reported grievously injured after he was attacked by fellow Nihangs with a sharp-edged weapon during a clash that broke out during the ongoing Qaumi Insaaf Morcha demonstration in Mohali. Two groups of Nihangs clashed with each other during the demonstration.

The injured, identified as Babbar Singh s/o Jodha Singh a Nihang sikh resident of Manimajra suffered a serious injury. The injured was taken to Government Hospital, 6th Phase, Mohali, where he was given first aid and referred to PGI in view of his critical condition.

The clash erupted following an argument between both groups. Matters escalated gradually and both groups attacked each other. One Nihang sikh got seriously injured in the clash. Both nihangs are said to be members of the Aman Nihang group. Both groups are sitting near the YPS Chowk to support Quami Insaaf Morcha.

Latest India News