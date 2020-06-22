Shutdown in Puri from 9 pm till 2 pm tomorrow in view of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

Image Source : INDIA TV FILE

A complete shutdown will be effective in Odisha's Puri from 9 pm today in view of the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. The decision comes after the Supreme Court on Monday gave its nod to the event, which is scheduled to start tomorrow. The shutdown will remain in force till 2 pm tomorrow.

While allowing the Puri Rath Yatra, the top court said it cannot "micro-manage" the rituals and left it to the state government, the Centre and the temple management to deal with that issue.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was informed by the Odisha government that it will coordinate with the temple management and the Centre to make things smooth during Rath Yatra, which is attended by lakhs to people from around the world, and ensure compliance with health guidelines in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While hearing a PIL filed by NGO 'Odisha Vikash Parishad' the apex court on June 18 had said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Puri Rath Yatra cannot be allowed and that "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow" it.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage