'OPS Eagle': Punjab police arrests 21 people, seizes drugs during special operation

Punjab: In a special operation launched against suspicious people across the state, the Punjab police arrested at least 21 people and seized a large amount of drugs. The state-wide coordinated special operation "OPS Eagle" was conducted on Friday to search and round-up suspicious people in vulnerable locations for their verification.

According to an official statement, the operation was conducted under the direction of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav. Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that police teams registered 22 FIRs against anti-social elements during the operation.

"Also, Rs 6 lakh cash, a weapon, 277-gram heroin, 4,880 intoxicants tablets, 41 bottles of liquor, 2.75 kg opium and 77.50 kg poppy husk were seized during the statewide drive," the police said.

The checking was conducted at 110 railway stations, and 153 bus stands. Also, 500 checkpoints were set up involving over 5,000 police personnel for a thorough search of vehicles, they said. ADGP Shukla reiterated that such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters is wiped out from the state.

NIA conducts multiple searches

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency also conducted multiple searches at 14 different locations in Punjab, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir in terror-related cases.

The cases relate to terror activities of chiefs/members of proscribed terrorist organizations, such as Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International, International Sikh Youth Federation etc.

According to reports, such activities include smuggling of terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosives, IEDs etc., across international borders. Those activities are being done by operatives of terror outfits and organized criminal gangs operating in various parts of the country for carrying out terrorist acts like bomb explosions, and targeted killings.

