Punjab govt issues new Covid protocols as infections see upward trend

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2022 17:57 IST
Representational image.
Covid-19: Amid upward trend in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government issued an advisory to ensure "wearing of appropriate masks in all educational institutions, government-private offices, indoor-outdoor gatherings, malls, and public places. 

The government has issued new guideliness, according to which:

  • Wearing of appropriate masks shall be ensured in all Educational Institutions, Government & Private Offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls, Public places etc, for the prevention of further spread of the virus in the population and for the well-being of every individual.
  • COVID-19 appropriate behaviors to be strictly followed like social distancing, respiratory etiquettes and no spitting at public places.
  • Anyone having symptoms of COVID-19 must get tested and follow COVID-19 protocol.
  • All hospitals/Labs/Collection centers offering testing for COVID-19 must upload details of tests including positive and negative results on COVA Portal of Government of Punjab as well as intimate complete testing details.
  • Those due for second dose and precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine must take it at the carliest. The decision of the Government in this regard should be implemented strictly and also disseminated for compliance.

