Punjab govt issues new Covid protocols as infections see upward trend

Covid-19: Amid upward trend in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government issued an advisory to ensure "wearing of appropriate masks in all educational institutions, government-private offices, indoor-outdoor gatherings, malls, and public places.

The government has issued new guideliness, according to which:

Wearing of appropriate masks shall be ensured in all Educational Institutions, Government & Private Offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls, Public places etc, for the prevention of further spread of the virus in the population and for the well-being of every individual.

COVID-19 appropriate behaviors to be strictly followed like social distancing, respiratory etiquettes and no spitting at public places.

Anyone having symptoms of COVID-19 must get tested and follow COVID-19 protocol.

All hospitals/Labs/Collection centers offering testing for COVID-19 must upload details of tests including positive and negative results on COVA Portal of Government of Punjab as well as intimate complete testing details.

Those due for second dose and precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine must take it at the carliest. The decision of the Government in this regard should be implemented strictly and also disseminated for compliance.

