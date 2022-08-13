Punjab govt issues new Covid protocols as infections see upward trend

Covid-19: Amid upward trend in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government issued an advisory to ensure "wearing of appropriate masks in all educational institutions, government-private offices, indoor-outdoor gatherings, malls, and public places.
The government has issued new guideliness, according to which:
- Wearing of appropriate masks shall be ensured in all Educational Institutions, Government & Private Offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls, Public places etc, for the prevention of further spread of the virus in the population and for the well-being of every individual.
- COVID-19 appropriate behaviors to be strictly followed like social distancing, respiratory etiquettes and no spitting at public places.
- Anyone having symptoms of COVID-19 must get tested and follow COVID-19 protocol.
- All hospitals/Labs/Collection centers offering testing for COVID-19 must upload details of tests including positive and negative results on COVA Portal of Government of Punjab as well as intimate complete testing details.
- Those due for second dose and precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine must take it at the carliest. The decision of the Government in this regard should be implemented strictly and also disseminated for compliance.
ALSO READ | Covid: Delhi schools step up measures, experts not in favour of closure
ALSO READ | Centre reviews Covid situation in states witnessing surge in cases, flags low level of testing