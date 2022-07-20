Centre reviews Covid situation in states witnessing surge in cases, flags low level of testing

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Covid News: The Centre is reviewing COVID-19 situation in 115 districts across 9 states that are showing an upsurge in Covid cases and positivity.

The government has flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination.

According to reports, states have been asked to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and to accelerate the administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for 1st, 2nd, and Precaution dose.

rime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India's vaccination drive against COVID-19 is big on speed and scale, and noted that people have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner.

Earlier today, PM Modi made the remarks while responding to a tweet by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, congratulating the prime minister for the milestone of 200 crore Covid vaccine doses having been administered in India.

"Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering #200crorevaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of COVID19," Gates said in a tweet.

Responding to him, Modi said India's vaccination drive against the viral disease is big on speed and scale.

It has been powered by the collective efforts of many, including scientists, doctors and nurses, he added.

"At the same time, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner," the prime minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)

