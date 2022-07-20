Wednesday, July 20, 2022
     
  4. COVID-19: India logs 20,557 new cases, 40 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases at 1,45,654

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2022 10:51 IST
  • The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections
  • The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent
  • The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,32,140

COVID-19 India cases today: India logged 20,557 new coronavirus infections taking the active cases to 1,45,654 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. 

The active cases had been showing an upward trend since May 23.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,825 with 40 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.57 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,32,140 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

 
According to the ministry, 2,00,61,24,684 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 59 10142 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 2601 159  2309863 283  14733      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 248 10  64436 46  296      
4 Assam 4409 718  718495 43  8003   3
5 Bihar 2601 225  824394 140  12272   2
6 Chandigarh 543 19  93278 34  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 2834 92  1142445 372  14047   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11   11496 4      
9 Delhi 1886 88  1916213 464  26294   2
10 Goa 748 20  246186 92  3846   1
11 Gujarat 4768 1227605 604  10954      
12 Haryana 2101 46  1010044 360  10632      
13 Himachal Pradesh 2645 293  283677 271  4148      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1140 96  451285 55  4759   1
15 Jharkhand 1036 431552 127  5325      
16 Karnataka 7680 111  3939617 997  40131      
17 Kerala*** 23475 558  6601397 2701  70284   5 5
18 Ladakh 75 28345 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11360   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1207 54  1034937 136  10746      
21 Maharashtra 15162 363  7857314 1474  148026      
22 Manipur 537 45  135375 45  2121      
23 Meghalaya 216 16  92524 14  1595      
24 Mizoram 1048 201  229172 481  706      
25 Nagaland 65 34784 764      
26 Odisha 5425 276  1285374 539  9129   1
27 Puducherry 1135 24  165798 87  1963      
28 Punjab 1664 61  747101 164  17796   2
29 Rajasthan 1333 10  1280207 155  9573   1
30 Sikkim 571 34  39027 41  461      
31 Tamil Nadu 16906 179  3465064 2402  38030      
32 Telangana 4481 168  801726 708  4111      
33 Tripura 1712 353  100269 124  924      
34 Uttarakhand 1189 92  431024 25  7702      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2560 221  2070655 461  23554      
36 West Bengal 29583 1208  2021442 2651  21282   6
Total# 143654 610  43113623 16113  525785 17  5 25

Also Read | WHO's process of estimating Covid-19 deaths unscientific, says Govt

