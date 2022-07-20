COVID-19: India logs 20,557 new cases, 40 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases at 1,45,654

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK COVID-19: India logs 20,557 new cases

COVID-19 India cases today: India logged 20,557 new coronavirus infections taking the active cases to 1,45,654 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases had been showing an upward trend since May 23.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,825 with 40 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.57 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,32,140 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.



According to the ministry, 2,00,61,24,684 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 59 2 10142 8 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2601 159 2309863 283 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 248 10 64436 46 296 4 Assam 4409 718 718495 43 8003 3 3 5 Bihar 2601 225 824394 140 12272 2 2 6 Chandigarh 543 19 93278 34 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 2834 92 1142445 372 14047 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 11496 1 4 9 Delhi 1886 88 1916213 464 26294 2 2 10 Goa 748 20 246186 92 3846 1 1 11 Gujarat 4768 8 1227605 604 10954 12 Haryana 2101 46 1010044 360 10632 13 Himachal Pradesh 2645 293 283677 271 4148 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1140 96 451285 55 4759 1 1 15 Jharkhand 1036 9 431552 127 5325 16 Karnataka 7680 111 3939617 997 40131 17 Kerala*** 23475 558 6601397 2701 70284 5 5 18 Ladakh 75 9 28345 4 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1207 54 1034937 136 10746 21 Maharashtra 15162 363 7857314 1474 148026 22 Manipur 537 45 135375 45 2121 23 Meghalaya 216 16 92524 14 1595 24 Mizoram 1048 201 229172 481 706 25 Nagaland 65 6 34784 4 764 26 Odisha 5425 276 1285374 539 9129 1 1 27 Puducherry 1135 24 165798 87 1963 28 Punjab 1664 61 747101 164 17796 2 2 29 Rajasthan 1333 10 1280207 155 9573 1 1 30 Sikkim 571 34 39027 41 461 31 Tamil Nadu 16906 179 3465064 2402 38030 32 Telangana 4481 168 801726 708 4111 33 Tripura 1712 353 100269 124 924 34 Uttarakhand 1189 92 431024 25 7702 35 Uttar Pradesh 2560 221 2070655 461 23554 36 West Bengal 29583 1208 2021442 2651 21282 6 6 Total# 143654 610 43113623 16113 525785 17 5 25

