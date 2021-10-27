Centre should abolish farm laws by Nov 8, else we will: Punjab CM Channi's warning to Govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday demanded that the Centre should abolish the 3 new farm laws by November 8 or else the state government will abolish them at the special session.

"Punjab government has decided to call a special session of Legislative Assembly on November 8. We demand the Centre abolish farm laws by November 8 or else, we will abolish them at the special session on November 8," Channi said.

"We also demand the Centre withdraw notification citing the increase in BSF range from 15 km to 50 km or else, we will be forced to abolish it by November 8. This will affect Centre-State relations," he added.

A couple of days ago, former Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi urged PM Narendra Modi to repeal the contentious farm laws so that farmers return to their homes before harsh winter, stressing hundreds of them have died during the course of their agitation.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and UP, have been camping at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws.

“The country has been witnessing farmers’ protest for over a year now. While we have seen farmers stand united and determined to have their voices heard, there are also those hundreds of farmers who have lost their lives while fighting for their rights," the Congress MLA said.

It is most unfortunate that the protesting farmers continue to live in extreme conditions without essentials, proper availability of sanitation and clean drinking water, he said.

ALSO READ | Bihar bypolls: Lalu addresses poll rally after 6 years, tears into Nitish Kumar

ALSO READ | Pegasus spyware case: Supreme Court appoints three-member probe panel

Latest India News