Punjab: Four dead in massive fire at Amritsar factory

Punjab: At least four people have died after a massive fire erupted at a pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar. The factory is situated on the Majitha Road.

The cause of the fire is not known yet but there were presence of various chemicals inside the factory which might have triggered it.

Reports say a few workers present inside the factory when the fire erupted as some work was underway.

In another incident, at least 7 people have died and over 40 were injured after a massive fire broke out at a 7-storey building in Mumbai's Goregaon.

The fire first broke out at a shop located on the ground floor of the 7-storey building and later spread to the entire premises. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister has shared his condolences and assured all the assistance from the authorities.

More to follow...

