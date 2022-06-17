Friday, June 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Prophet row: Heavy police deployment, drone surveillance in view of Friday prayers in UP

Prophet row: Heavy police deployment, drone surveillance in view of Friday prayers in UP

200 companies of PAC and 50 companies of Rapid Action Force have been deployed across major cities in the state to maintain law and order.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Prayagraj Updated on: June 17, 2022 10:53 IST
Prophet row, uttar pradesh, Prophet remarks row, Friday prayers, Uttar Pradesh, UP Police, Nupur Sha
Image Source : PTI

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel prepare for the maintenance of law and order in the clash-hit Atala area in Prayagraj. 

Highlights

  • Tight security, drone surveillance in UP today
  • 200 companies of PAC, 50 companies of RAF have been deployed to maintain peace
  • 53 districts have been identified under two categories: hyper-sensitive and sensitive

Prophet row: Drone surveillance is being carried out in sensitive areas across major cities of Uttar Pradesh in view of Friday prayers and also the protests over 'Agnipath' scheme. The administration has deployed 200 companies of PAC and 50 companies of Rapid Action Force as a precautionary measure to contain any sporadic outbursts.

CCTV, video cameras and drones will be used at all the sensitive places as per the requirement and 'sector plan' be implemented by the police, officials said. ADG, law and order, Prashant Kumar, said 53 districts have been identified under two categories: hyper-sensitive and sensitive. Tight security arrangements are in place across the state as police have been put on high alert for Friday prayers. Special focus is on security in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad and Saharanpur. 

Also Read | Recognise them? Prayagraj cops to put up posters to identify June 10 violence accused

So far 357 persons have been arrested in nine districts for the violence after Friday prayers in some of the districts on June 10. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi and DGP D.S. Chauhan have told the senior police and district officials that strict action would be taken in case of any laxity on Friday. A home official said the police and administrative officers were told to cooperate and communicate with the prominent religious leaders in their jurisdiction.

Among 24 hyper-sensitive districts are Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Varanasi while 29 sensitive districts include Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Barabanki and others. The district police chiefs and police commissioners in districts have been directed to give hourly updates to DGP headquarters on Friday. They will also share record of the peace meetings held with religious leaders, deployment of force along with measures taken for prevention of violence which include 'samvad' with youth.

Related Stories
Prophet remark: 8 arrested in Gujarat for sticking posters of Nupur Sharma with shoe print

Prophet remark: 8 arrested in Gujarat for sticking posters of Nupur Sharma with shoe print

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Thane police over remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Thane police over remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Ranchi violence: WhatsApp group named 'Wasseypur Gang' used to gather mob, reveals probe

Ranchi violence: WhatsApp group named 'Wasseypur Gang' used to gather mob, reveals probe

Modi 'Dhritarashtra of kalyug', Muslims won't be at peace till Nupur Sharma is arrested: Maulana

Modi 'Dhritarashtra of kalyug', Muslims won't be at peace till Nupur Sharma is arrested: Maulana

Prophet row: 337 arrested from across UP over violence; 13 FIRs registered so far

Prophet row: 337 arrested from across UP over violence; 13 FIRs registered so far

Prophet row: Bajrang Dal to hold nationwide protest against violence over Nupur Sharma's remark

Prophet row: Bajrang Dal to hold nationwide protest against violence over Nupur Sharma's remark

Jharkhand: BJP leader shares 'objectionable' post on Facebook supporting Nupur Sharma, arrested

Jharkhand: BJP leader shares 'objectionable' post on Facebook supporting Nupur Sharma, arrested

Ranchi violence: 29 arrested so far for protesting after Friday prayers

Ranchi violence: 29 arrested so far for protesting after Friday prayers

Prophet remark: VHP protests against violence after Friday namaz, to meet President

Prophet remark: VHP protests against violence after Friday namaz, to meet President

Another case against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra over remarks on Prophet Mohammad

Another case against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra over remarks on Prophet Mohammad

Prophet row: Call in central forces if stir gets out of control, Cal HC tells Bengal govt

Prophet row: Call in central forces if stir gets out of control, Cal HC tells Bengal govt

Nupur Sharma Prophet row: US condemns remarks by ex-BJP functionaries

Nupur Sharma Prophet row: US condemns remarks by ex-BJP functionaries

Apart from digital volunteers, cybercrime teams have been maintaining a strict watch on social media and appealed people not to post derogatory or inflammatory remarks or upload such videos else strict action would be initiated accordingly. Police in Azamgarh, Balrampur, Gonda, Basti, Meerut, Agra, Mathura conducted mock drills, while religious leaders appealed for maintaining peace.

Also Read | Prophet row: Bajrang Dal to hold nationwide protest against violence over Nupur Sharma's remark

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News