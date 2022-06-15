Recognise them? Prayagraj cops to put up posters in public places to identify June 10 violence accused

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Eight persons were identified through the posters. These will be then put up in public places so that people can help and identify.

Highlights These posters will also be circulated on social media platforms

Photos of these people allegedly throwing bricks, stones, setting vehicles on fire are visible

The arrests are being made after confirming the identities of the accused and as per law: Cops

The Prayagraj cops have decided to put up posters of people, who were allegedly involved in the June 10 violence, on roadsides and public places so that they can be identified.

These posters will also be circulated on social media platforms, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar said that some people involved in the violence that broke out after the Friday prayers over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad could not be identified.

However, photographs of these people allegedly throwing bricks, and stones, and setting vehicles on fire are visible on the posters and hoped that these pictures will help the police in nabbing them. Their houses will also be attached, the SSP said.

"The arrests are being made after confirming the identities of the accused and as per law," he added. To prevent a possible repeat of such an incident coming Friday, the police have deployed an adequate amount of force. Kumar said the police are also reaching out to prominent clerics and elders of the community to ensure peace.

Meanwhile, the media cell of the police on Wednesday shared information about the items recovered during searches at the house of Javed Ahmad alias Javed Pump, the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Atala here, before it was demolished.

Police said they recovered pamphlets from his house, that appealed to the people to gather in large numbers in Atala the day the violence broke out.

The district administration and police had demolished a two-storey house on Sunday, which they claimed belonged to Ahmad and that it was illegally constructed, but his lawyers and family members said the house was actually owned by his wife Parveen Fatima and was given to her by her parents before her marriage.

The lawyers alleged that the demolition was against the law and that neither Ahmad nor his wife ever got a show-cause notice. On Saturday, the Kanpur Development Authority had demolished a multi-storey building allegedly owned by a close aide of Nizam Qureshi, the alleged mastermind of the June 3 violence in the city.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have condemned the demolitions. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has filed two fresh pleas in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolitions are carried out without following due process.

(With inputs from Ruchi Kumar)

