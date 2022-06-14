Prophet row: Bajrang Dal to hold nationwide protest against violence over Nupur Sharma's remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia university during their protest against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, inside the university campus, in New Delhi, Friday, June 10, 2022.

Highlights VHP said that Bajrang Dal activists will be holding a nationwide protest on June 16.

The protests will be against recent violence that ensued over remarks by BJP's Nupur Sharma.

The RSS affiliate said its youth wing activists will hold a sit-in in district administration.

Nupur Sharma Prophet Remark: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday said that Bajrang Dal activists will be holding a nationwide protest this week against the recent incidents of violence in parts of the country over remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The remarks were made by now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The RSS affiliate said its youth wing activists will hold a sit-in in district administration headquarters across the country on Thursday against the "growing extremist incidents by Islamic Jihadi fundamentalists", and also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

"Against the growing extremist incidents by Islamic Jihadi fundamentalists in the country, the VHP's youth wing Bajrang Dal will now take to the streets," the saffron outfit's Secretary-General Milind Parande said in a statement. "Bajrang Dal activists will hold a sit-in across all district headquarters on Thursday against continuous attack on Hindus by the Jihadi fundamentalists and submit a memorandum to the President," he added.

Parande demanded that a strict vigil be kept at the mosques from where the mobs allegedly came out after Friday prayers and carried out violence in parts of the country on June 10. "Those who instigated the mob should be arrested immediately and strict action be taken against them," Parande demanded, adding, "Security of those being threatened be ensured. Those threatening be arrested and criminal cases be filed against them."

VHP's Delhi unit calls for Hanuman Chalisa recital

The VHP's Delhi unit today called on people in the city to assemble in temples and participate in mass recitations of Hanuman Chalisa to register protest against the June 10 violence in parts of the country.

In a statement, the Vishva Hindu Parishad alleged violent demonstrations were held and stones pelted at temples and houses after prayers in mosques on June 10 as part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame India globally.

June 10 protests after Friday prayers

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-sacked BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. In Jharkhand, some policemen were injured in a bid to control demonstrators, while authorities in Jammu imposed a curfew in a few areas. In parts of Uttar Pradesh, protesters pelted stones at the police, prompting the force to baton-charge them and use tear gas shells.

In a statement, the RSS affiliate alleged that violent demonstrations were held and stones pelted at temples and houses after prayers in mosques on June 10 as part of a "well-planned conspiracy to defame India globally".

"Illegal fatwas were issued for the killing of Nupur Sharma... The Hindu society rejects and strongly condemns the pressure that was built on the Hindu society due to such illegal demonstrations," Delhi VHP chief Kapil Khanna said in a statement. Khanna also urged managers and priests of temples to put up notices informing devotees to spread the information.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News