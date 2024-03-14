Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalised in Pune, condition stable

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former President Pratibha Patil

Pune: Former President Pratibha Patil has been hospitalised in Maharashtra's Pune for the treatment of fever and a chest infection. Officials from the medical facility have said that her condition is stable. Patil, aged 89, was admitted to Bharati Hospital on Wednesday.

Admitted to hospital due to infection in chest

"Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is having fever along with some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely," a senior official from the hospital said.

Last year in February, former President Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 following a heart attack.

About Pratibha Patil

Patil made history as the first woman to hold the esteemed position of President of India, serving from 2007 to 2012.

In 1962, Patil became a Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the first time from the Jalgaon city constituency of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

After her speech at a Kshatriya Mahasabha convention earlier at Chalisgaon, she was noticed by the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Y B Chavan who was quick to give her the Congress ticket in the Assembly polls.

Since then, she was elected four consecutive times as MLA from the Edlabad (Muktai Nagar) constituency till 1985. Thereafter, she served as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha from 1985 to 1990 and was later elected as a Member of Parliament to the 10th Lok Sabha in the 1991 General Elections from the Amravati constituency.

She enjoyed the unique distinction of not having lost a single election she has contested so far.

While in college, she took an active part in sports, excelled in table tennis and won several shields at various Inter-collegiate tournaments. Even as an MLA, she pursued her studies as a law student at the Government Law College, Mumbai.