Prashant Kishor to join Congress? Rahul Gandhi brainstorming with senior leaders, say sources

While Kishor is proposing to join the party, senior leaders are still weighing in the options, sources said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is consulting many senior party leaders about the proposal of electoral strategist Prashant Kishor joining the party. According to party sources, former Congress president recently discussed with many leaders who believed that Kishor's arrival would benefit the Congress.

Prashant Kishor had met Rahul Gandhi on July 13 in presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Since this meeting, there has been speculation about Kishor joining the Congress.

While Kishor is proposing to join the party, senior leaders are still weighing in the options, sources said.

According to party sources, a meeting was convened by Rahul Gandhi on July 22 and its main agenda was to discuss the role to be given to Prashant Kishor in case of joining the party and the disadvantages to the party.

The meeting, held at Rahul Gandhi's residence, was attended by senior party leaders AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kamal Nath, Ambika Soni, Harish Rawat, KC Venugopal and some other leaders.

Sources said that most of the leaders present at the meeting agreed that Prashant Kishor's joining the Congress would be beneficial for the party. "Rahul Gandhi sought the views of senior leaders on Prashant Kishor's proposal to join the Congress. Most of the people were of the opinion that his arrival would strengthen the party," a source said.

However, nothing has been said on behalf of Prashant Kishor and the Congress has not said anything officially about it.

As per a senior party functionary, "Prashant Kishor has already publicly said that no anti-BJP front can be formed at the national level without the Congress. If he joins the Congress, it will benefit the party. The Congress high command has to decide what their role will be in such a situation."

It may be recalled that after the West Bengal Assembly elections, Prashant Kishor had announced that he would now be free from the role of electoral strategist. Since then, the possibility of him stepping into active politics once again is being mentioned. He joined the Janata Dal (U) a few years ago, though he later split.

