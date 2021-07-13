Prashant Kishor meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid Punjab Congress infighting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi had last joined hands with Prashant Kishor in the Congress's failed campaign for the Uttar Pradesh election in 2017.

With Punjab Assembly elections round the corner, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi. The poll strategist has been holding a parley of meeting with many leaders.

Interestingly, the meeting is taking place at a time when the Congress leadership is trying to bring top two leaders in Punjab - Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his chief in-house critic Navjot Singh Sidhu on the same page.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had appointed Kishor as his principal advisor in March this year.

Rahul Gandhi had last joined hands with Prashant Kishor in the Congress's failed campaign for the Uttar Pradesh election in 2017.

Prashant Kishor had also handled the Congress poll campaign in the 2017 Punjab Assembly election when the party had stormed to power by bagging 77 seats in the 117-member House. Kishor was the brain behind Punjab Congress programmes like 'Coffee with Captain' and 'Punjab Da Captain' to drum up support for the party.

Kishor had also managed Narendra Modi's campaign for prime ministership in the 2014 General Election.

Sharad Pawar and Prashant Kishor have met at least three times in nearly two weeks amid buzz about a national front of opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

