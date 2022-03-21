Pramod Sawant elected Goa BJP legislative party leader, to take oath as CM again

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pramod Sawant elected as Goa BJP legislative party leader.

Sitting Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been elected as the leader of the legislative party and new CM of the state.

The announcement was made after a crucial meeting of the BJP to elect a new Goa chief minister in Panaji this evening, 11 days after the ruling party emerged as the single largest political formation bagging 20 seats in the just held Assembly polls.

BJP's central observers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan arrived here this afternoon to oversee the process to elect the leader of the BJP legislature party who will take over as next chief minister of the coastal state.

Newly elected MLAs of the BJP, which won 20 seats in the 40-member House, just one short of the majority mark, are taking part in the meeting at the party headquarters in the state capital.

The BJP has secured the support of two MLAs of the MGP and three Independent legislators, placing it comfortably in terms of numbers in the new Assembly.

After choosing the next chief minister, BJP leaders and MLAs are scheduled to meet Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan to stake a claim to form the new government.

