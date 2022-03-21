Punjab Cabinet portfolio distribution: CM Bhagwant Mann keeps Home; Check Full LIST

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MLAs being administered oath during the oath-taking ceremony of Punjab Cabinet ministers, in Chandigarh, Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Highlights Ten AAP MLAs were sworn in as Punjab ministers on Saturday. Mann had taken oath on March 16

The Aam Aadmi Party bagged 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly

This is the first AAP government outside Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday allocated portfolios to Ministers. Mann has kept the Home department while Harpal Singh Cheema has been given the Finance. Cheema, a legislator from Dirba, will present the first Budget of the AAP government soon.

Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted into the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab on March 19. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at a ceremony at the Guru Nanak Dev auditorium in Punjab Raj Bhawan.

There are 18 berths in the Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, but Bhagwant Mann has gone for a lean cabinet. Mann had taken oath the CM of Punjab on March 16.

Punjab Ministers' portfolio distribution:

1. Bhagwant Mann - Chief Minister, Home

2. Harpal Singh Cheema - Finance

3. Harbhajan Singh - Power

4. Vijay Singla - Health

5. Lal Chand - Food and Supply

6. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer - Education

7. Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal - Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

8. Laljit Singh Bhullar - Transport

9. Bram Shanker Jimpa - Water and Disaster

10. Harjot Singh Bains - Law, Tourism

11. Baljit Kaur - Social Security, Women and Child Development

The Aam Aadmi Party bagged 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

Latest India News