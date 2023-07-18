Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Posters targetting Nitish Kumar surfaces amid Opposition meet: 'Unstable Prime Ministerial contender'

Posters targetting Bihar CM Nitin Kumar were set up across Benglaguru on Monday, ahead of the Opposition parties meet in the city. These were set up at Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle, Windsor manor bridge and on the Airport road near Hebbal.

The posters read, "The unstable Prime Ministerial contentender."

Several opposition leaders are present in Bengaluru to attend a two-day meeting to display a show of strength against the Modi government.

Earlier, top leaders of 26 opposition parties met for a brainstorming session with a call for unity and are expected to chalk out their joint programme aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Opposition leaders who attended the meet included Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, NCP's Sharad Pawar, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, DMK chief M K Stalin and leaders of Left and some regional outfits.

