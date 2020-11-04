Complaint filed against actor Poonam Pandey for shooting 'obscene' video

Image Source : FILE Complaint filed against Poonam Pandey for shooting 'obscene' video

Actor Poonam Pandey has landed in legal soup upon her return to Mumbai from Goa. The women's wing of Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against Pandey for allegedly shooting an obscene video at Chapoli Dham, news agency ANI reported. Another First Information Report (FIR) has also been filed against an unknown person at Canacona Police Station in Goa for the shooting of the video.

"FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam," ANI said in a tweet today.

Earlier, Pandey had filed a complaint in Goa alleging that her husband, Sam Bombay had molested, threatened and assaulted her in Canacona village where she was shooting her film. He was later arrested.

