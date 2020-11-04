Wednesday, November 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Complaint filed against actor Poonam Pandey for shooting 'obscene' video

Complaint filed against actor Poonam Pandey for shooting 'obscene' video

Actor Poonam Pandey has landed in legal soup upon her return to Mumbai from Goa. The women's wing of Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against Pandey for allegedly shooting an obscene video at Chapoli Dham, news agency ANI reported.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2020 10:33 IST
Poonam pandey vulgar video, poonam pandey obscene video, poonam pandey goa shoot, poonam pandey, Poo
Image Source : FILE

Complaint filed against Poonam Pandey for shooting 'obscene' video

Actor Poonam Pandey has landed in legal soup upon her return to Mumbai from Goa. The women's wing of Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against Pandey for allegedly shooting an obscene video at Chapoli Dham, news agency ANI reported. Another First Information Report (FIR) has also been filed against an unknown person at Canacona Police Station in Goa for the shooting of the video.

"FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam," ANI said in a tweet today.

Earlier, Pandey had filed a complaint in Goa alleging that her husband, Sam Bombay had molested, threatened and assaulted her in Canacona village where she was shooting her film. He was later arrested.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X