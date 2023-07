Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP Poonam Mahajan

Sawal To Banta Hai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Poonam Mahajan today (July 22) spoke on several issues including- Manipur women's naked paraded video, the Opposition alliance's new name-'INDIA', and Congres leader Rahul Gandhi, in an exclusive interview with India TV programme- 'Sawal To Banta Hai'.

Poonam Mahajan is a Member of Parliament from Mumbai North Central.

