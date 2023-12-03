PM Modi to visit BJP office in evening after party's 'likely' success in Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Assembly Election Results 2023: After the conclusion of the counting of votes in four states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the party headquarters on Sunday in New Delhi. According to the information, the Prime Minister is likely to arrive at the party headquarters at around 7 pm.

The PM's visit comes as the BJP has decided to celebrate the stunning performance of the party in the recently conducted assembly elections in four states, the counting of which is ongoing on Sunday. As per the latest trends, the BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In addition, the saffron party reached double digits for the first time in Telangana.

BJP celebrates amid counting of votes

With initial poll trends indicating an edge to the BJP, celebrations broke out at the party office in several cities. Groups of women workers at the party office in Jaipur also raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As counting progressed, as per the ECI, the BJP crossed halfway marks in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Modi had campaigned extensively in four states leading to the elections. He held several public rallies and road shows to woo voters to vote for the BJP.

Assembly election results 2023

The counting of votes for the legislative assemblies of four states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- is underway amid tight security arrangements, in the final stretch of the battle billed as the semifinal before the mega final in 2024. However, the counting of votes in Mizoram, which also went to polls along with four other states last month, has been pushed back to December 4, Monday, the Election Commission (EC) informed earlier.

