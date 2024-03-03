PM Modi to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bengal and Bihar from March 4-6 to launch development projects

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to embark on 5-state visit ahead of elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6. PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 56,000 crores in Adilabad, Telangana on March 4, at around 10:30 AM. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will visit BHAVINI in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu.

On March 5, at around 10 AM, the PM will dedicate to the nation the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) Centre in Hyderabad. At around 11 AM, he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs. 6,800 crores in Sangareddy, Telangana. At around 3:30 PM, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs. 19,600 crores at Chandikhole, Jajpur in Odisha.

On March 6, at around 10:15 AM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs. 15,400 crores in Kolkata. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs. 8,700 in Bettiah, Bihar.

PM's schedule in Adilabad

At the public programme in Adilabad, Telangana, the prime minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects related to power, rail and road sector worth more than Rs 56,000 crore. The major focus of the projects will be the power sector.

PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects related to the power sector across the country. Prime Minister will dedicate NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, Telangana. Based on Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the project will supply 85% power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42% among all power stations of NTPC in India. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister.

He will also dedicate 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand. This is country's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to 1/3rd in comparison to conventional Water-Cooled Condensers. The commencement of work in this project was flagged off by Prime Minister.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh; STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, the PM will lay the foundation stone of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh; Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant at Lara, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Sea Water to Green Hydrogen plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

He will inaugurate seven projects and also lay the foundation stone of one project of Power Grid Corporation of India. These projects will play a crucial role in strengthening the National Grid.

PM Modi will inaugurate National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s (NHPC’s) 380 MW Solar Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Around 792 million units of green power will be generated each year from the project.

He will lay the foundation of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited’s (BSUL’s) 1200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The park will generate about 2400 million units of electricity every year.

The PM will inaugurate three solar power projects of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. These projects have a total capacity of 200 MW. Foundation stone of these projects was also laid by the Prime Minister. Prime Minister will inaugurate Naitwar Mori Hydro Power station along with associated transmission line in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of two solar projects of SJVN in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh & Dhubri, Assam; and also of 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh.

The PM will lay the foundation of TUSCO's 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project in Lalitpur district of UP. The project envisages generating 1200 million units of green power per year.

He will inaugurate ReNew's Koppal-Narendra Transmission Scheme for evacuation of 2500 MW power from Renewable Energy. This inter-state transmission scheme is located in Koppal district of Karnataka. Other power sector related projects of Damodar Valley Corporation and of IndiGrid will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

In addition to the power sector, projects of the road and rail sector will also be taken up during the visit. PM Modi will dedicate the newly electrified Ambari - Adilabad - Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation. He will also lay the foundation for two major National Highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Telangana with Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH-163.

PM Modi in Hyderabad

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) centre in Hyderabad. It has been set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance the Research and Development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector. It is envisaged to provide a global research platform for the aviation community through in-house and collaborative research to provide indigenous and innovative solutions. Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crores, this state-of-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms.

CARO will utilise a set of comprehensive laboratory capabilities to support future research and development initiatives. It will also leverage data analytics capabilities for operational analysis, and performance measurement. The primary R&D activities in CARO shall include: Airspace and Airport related Safety, Capacity and Efficiency improvement programs, addressing the major airspace challenges, looking into major airport infrastructure challenges, developing technologies and products in identified fields for the futuristic airspace and airport needs, among others.

PM Modi's schedule in Sangareddy

The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs. 6,800 crores. These projects encompass multiple key sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects. The two National Highway projects that will be inaugurated by the prime minister include four laning of 40 km long Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161. The project is a part of Indore - Hyderabad Economic Corridor and will facilitate seamless passenger and freight movement between Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The section will also substantially reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Nanded by about 3 hours. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the upgradation of 47 km long Miryalaguda to Kodad Section of NH-167 to two lanes with paved shoulders. The improved connectivity will boost tourism as well as economic activity and industries in the region.

Further, he will lay the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65. The project will also provide improved connectivity to major industrial centres in Telangana like Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.

During the programme, the PM will inaugurate, doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar - Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings. The entire 22 Route Kms of the project has been commissioned with Automatic signalling and has been completed as part of the MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) Phase - II project. As part of it, six new station buildings have come up at Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board stations. Doubling and electrification work paves the way for the introduction of passenger trains for the first time in this section. It will help improve punctuality and overall speed of trains in the region by reducing the burden on other highly saturated sections.

Prime Minister will also flag-off the inaugural MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar - Lingampalli via Moula Ali - Sanathnagar. This train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad - Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas for the first time. It connects the new areas in the eastern part of the city like Cherlapalli, Moula Ali with the Western part of the twin city region. The safe, fast and economic mode of transport connecting the eastern with the western part of the twin city region will be highly beneficial for commuters.

Further, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. The 1212 km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA traverses through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km). The pipeline shall ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum products from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad (in Telangana).

PM Modi in Kalpakkam

Marking a historic milestone in India’s nuclear power programme, the prime minister will witness the initiation of core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor(PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. This PFBR has been developed by BHAVINI (Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited).

The reactor core consists of control subassemblies, blanket subassemblies and fuel subassemblies. The core loading activity consists of loading of reactor control subassemblies, followed by the blanket subassemblies and the Fuel sub-assemblies which will generate power.

India has adopted a three-stage nuclear power program with a closed fuel cycle. In the PFBR, marking the second stage of the nuclear program, spent fuel from the first stage is reprocessed and used as fuel in FBR. A unique feature of this sodium cooled PFBR is that it can produce more fuel than it consumes, thus helping in achieving self-reliance in fuel supply for future fast reactors.

With minimised nuclear waste generated from the reactor and advanced safety features, FBRs will provide safe, efficient and clean source of energy and contribute to the goal of net zero. This is an important step for India towards thorium utilisation in the third stage of the nuclear power programme. Once commissioned, India will be the second country after Russia to have commercial operating Fast Reactor.

PM in Chandikhole

He will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore. The projects relate to sectors including Oil & Gas, Railways, Road, Transport & Highways and Atomic Energy.

The prime minister will inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Mono Ethylene Glycol project in Paradip Refinery which will further help in reducing India's import dependency. He will also inaugurate 344 km long product pipeline traversing from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal. In order to augment the import infrastructure on the Eastern Coast of India, Prime Minister will also inaugurate 0.6 MMTPA LPG Import facility at Paradip.

In order to boost road infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation four laning of Singhara to Binjabahal Section of NH-49; four laning of Binjabahal to Tileibani Section of NH-49; four laning of Balasore-Jharpokharia Section of NH-18 and four laning of Tangi-Bhubaneswar Section of NH-16. He will also lay the foundation stone for eight laning of Chandikhole - Paradip Section at Chandikhole.

Expansion of the railway network will also take place with focus on modernising and extending rail connectivity. Prime Minister will dedicate to nation, 162 Km Bansapani - Daitari - Tomka - Jakhapura Rail Line. It will not only enhance the existing traffic facility's capacity but also facilitates efficient transportation of Iron and Manganese ore from Keonjhar District to the nearest ports and steel plants, significantly contributing to regional economic growth. The inauguration of CONCOR Container Depot in Kalinga Nagar will be done with an aim to boost domestic and international trade. Foundation stone will be laid for the Electric Loco Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Narla, the Wagon Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Kantabanji and upgradation and augmentation of maintenance facilities at Baghuapal. Other railway projects, including flagging off new train services, will also be taken up during the visit.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate 5 MLD capacity seawater desalination plant at Odisha Sands Complex of IREL(I) Ltd. This project has been built as a part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

PM Modi in Kolkata

With a focus on enhancing avenues for ensuring ease of urban mobility, Prime Minister will inaugurate Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan- Esplanade Metro section, Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section, Taratala - Majerhat Metro section (part of Joka- Esplanade line); Pune Metro from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch; Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension project (Phase IB) from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station; Agra Metro's stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar; and Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor. He will flag off train services on these sections. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of extension of Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro-Nigdi.

These sections will help decongest road traffic and provide seamless, easy and comfortable connectivity. The Howrah Maidan - Esplanade Metro section of Kolkata Metro has the first transportation tunnel under any mighty river in India. Howrah Metro Station is the deepest metro station in India. Also, the Majerhat Metro Station (on the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section being inaugurated) is a unique elevated Metro station across Railway lines, Platforms and canal. Agra Metro’s section being inaugurated will enhance connectivity to historical tourist places. The RRTS section will boost economic activity in NCR.

PM in Bettiah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, dedicate and inaugurate various infrastructure related projects related to rail, road and petroleum and natural gas worth around Rs. 8700 Crores at Bettiah, West Champaran district in Bihar.

Prime Minister will inaugurate 109 km long Indian Oil’s Muzaffarpur - Motihari LPG Pipeline. It will provide access to cleaner cooking fuel in the state of Bihar and neighbouring country Nepal. Prime Minister will dedicate Indian Oil’s LPG Bottling Plant & storage terminal at Motihari. New pipeline Terminal would also act as a strategic supply point for export of petroleum products to Nepal. It would serve 8 districts of North Bihar i.e. East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi and Madhubani. The new Bottling Plant at Motihari will also help in making the supply chain smoother in feeding markets attached to the Motihari Plant.

He will inaugurate road projects including two laning of Piprakothi - Motihari - Raxaul section of NH - 28A with paved shoulder; two laning of Sheohar-Sitamarhi-Section of NH-104. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects including the construction of six-lane Cable Bridge on the river Ganga parallel to Digha-Sonepur Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Patna on Ganga River; four laning of the Bakarpur Hat- Manikpur section of NH-19 Bypass.

PM Modi will dedicate, inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various railway projects. Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, doubling of the 62 km rail line from Bapudham Motihari - Piprahan and he will also inaugurate Narkatiaganj-Gaunaha Gauge Conversion among others. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of doubling and electrification of 96 km long Gorakhpur Cantt– Valmiki Nagar rail line and redevelopment of Bettiah railway station. Prime Minister will also flag off two new train services between Narkatiaganj - Gaunaha and Raxaul -Jogbani.

