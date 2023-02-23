PM Modi to address first post-budget webinar today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to address 12 post-budget webinars from today.

PM Modi address : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 12 post-budget webinars which will be held between 23rd February and March 11, 2023. These webinars are being organised by various Ministries/Departments to build on the "Saptarishi" Priorities outlined in the Union Budget 2023-24, said a press release by the Ministry of Finance.

The government under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister has undertaken several budgetary reforms in the past few years. The budget date was preponed to 1st February so that Ministries and Departments get sufficient time to utilise the funds on the ground before the onset of monsoons, added the statement.

Another step towards bringing in reforms in budget implementation was the novel idea of Post Budget Webinars. This idea was conceptualised by the Prime Minister to bring together experts from the public and private sectors, academia, industry and practitioners on the field on a single platform and collaboratively work on implementation strategies across sectors.

These webinars were started in 2021 in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari and encourage involvement and ownership of all concerned stakeholders in effective, quick and seamless implementation of the Budget announcements.

Focus of webinars:

The webinars will be focussed on synergising efforts of various Ministers and Departments and all concerned stakeholders towards the preparation of action plans with quarterly targets so that the implementation is front ended and smooth with the timely achievement of intended outcomes. They are being held virtually to ensure broad participation.

They will be attended by concerned Union Ministers, key stakeholders from Government departments, Regulators, Academia, Trade and Industry associations etc.

Schedule of webinars is as follows :

Green Growth - February 23 Agriculture and Cooperatives - 24th February Harnessing Youth power- Skilling and Education- 25th February Reaching the last mile/Leaving No Citizen Behind - 27th February Unleashing the Potential: Ease of living using Technology -28th February Urban Development with focus on Planning- 1st March Developing Tourism in mission mode- 3rd March Infrastructure and Investment: Improving logistic efficiency with PM Gatishakti National Master Plan 4th March Health and Medical Research- 6th March Financial Sector-7th March Women Empowerment-10th March PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS)-11th March

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Let 100 Modis, Shahs come, BJP won't get majority in 2024': Mallikarjun Kharge

Latest India News