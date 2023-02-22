Follow us on Image Source : ANI (TWITTER) Leaders of various Muslim organisations praise Modi's government for the welfare of Minorities

All India Minority Conclave: Muslim community rejected malicious propaganda against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conclave. NID Foundation on Wednesday organised a conclave named 'All India Minority Conclave - Role of Minorities in Amrit Kaal' where several leaders of different Muslim organisations praised PM Modi and the Saffron government for the initiative taken for the welfare of minorities.

'Leaders of various Muslim organisations praise PM Narendra Modi's government for taking several steps for the welfare of minorities, at the "All India Minority Conclave - Role of Minorities in Amrit Kaal" event organized by the NID Foundation,' a tweet of ANI reads.

Bishop Rt Rev Denzel Peoples during the conclave said, 'PM Modi visited Vatican City&met Pope. This initiative by him is commendable. I really appreciate PM Modi that he's promoting the youth so that in the days to come, the second line of leadership can be prepared.

Dr MD Thomas, Founder-Director of the Institute of Harmony and Peace Studies in New Delhi asserted, 'The All India Minority Conclave held today is a new initiative. I think Amrit Kaal will actually be relevant in this direction,'

Latest India News