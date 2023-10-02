PM Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The second prime minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He praised Shastri for his simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," which remains influential even today. PM Modi noted Shastri's unwavering commitment to India's progress and his exemplary leadership during challenging times. He expressed the desire to continue working to realise Shastri's vision for a strong India.

"His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India," he said.

Lal Bahadur Shastri: A tribute to India's second Prime Minister

As India commemorates the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the life and contributions of the nation's second Prime Minister. Lal Bahadur Shastri, born on October 2, 1904, played a pivotal role in shaping India's destiny and is remembered as one of the country's most respected leaders.

Early life: Lal Bahadur Shastri was born in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, into a humble family. His early life was marked by a dedication to education and a passion for serving the nation. Inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, he joined the struggle for India's independence.

Role in the freedom movement: Shastri's involvement in the freedom movement brought him into contact with several prominent leaders. He actively participated in various movements, including the Salt Satyagraha and Quit India Movement, which led to his imprisonment by the British colonial authorities.

Political career: After India gained independence in 1947, Lal Bahadur Shastri transitioned into politics. He held various ministerial positions in the Indian government, displaying a deep commitment to social justice and the welfare of the common people. As the Minister of Railways, he introduced significant reforms to improve the railway system, earning him the moniker "The Father of the Indian Railways."

