Gandhi Jayanti: President Murmu, PM Modi, Kharge pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi on his birth anniversary (on Gandhi Jayanti) on Monday.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with other party leaders also paid floral tributes at Rajghat.

Delhi LG VK Saxena, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Meenakashi Lekhi were among the dignitaries who visited Rajghat to pay tributes to Bapu.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi teamed up with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya in a cleanliness drive as part of his call for everyone to undertake sanitation measures for an hour on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

"Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe," Modi posted on X along with a video. The video shows the Prime Minister and Baiyanpuriya wielding brooms and cleaning and picking up trash.

Massive cleanliness drive in Kerala

5 million people will join the massive cleanliness drive across Kerala on Gandhi Jayanti as part of the 'Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam' campaign, covering every nook and cranny of the state including urban and rural stretches. At least 200 people from all walks of life from each ward of every local body will join the campaign, covering bus stands, railway stations, parks, tourist centres and markets.

