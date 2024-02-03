Saturday, February 03, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore in Odisha

PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore in Odisha

These projects span sectors such as power, roads and railways.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Sambalpur Updated on: February 03, 2024 11:20 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha on Saturday afternoon to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore in the state, including the new campus of IIM-Sambalpur, officials said.

The prime minister will reach the Jharsuguda airport around 1 pm, and head to the IIM-Sambalpur campus where CM Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will join him, they said.

Besides the Rs 400-crore campus, Modi will also unveil infrastructure projects worth Rs 68,000 crore. These projects span sectors such as power, roads and railways. Modi will address a public meeting at Remed Ground around 3 pm, before leaving for Guwahati, officials said.

Stringent security arrangements have been made for the PM's visit, they said.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Latest News