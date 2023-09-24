PM Modi to flag off nine Vande Bharat Express trains today via video conferencing | Check full list HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Vande Bharat Express train

Vande Bharat Express trains: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate nine Vande Bharat Express trains today (September 24) at 12:30 pm via video conferencing. These new additions to the Vande Bharat fleet represent a significant stride towards enhancing connectivity across the nation and offering world-class amenities to rail passengers.

The new 9 trains that will be flagged off are :

Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Vijayawada-Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

The introduction of these nine trains aims to enhance connectivity across eleven states, including- Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat.

These Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest along their respective routes, significantly reducing travel time for passengers. For instance, the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express and Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be approximately three hours faster than the current fastest trains on their routes, read the release.

Similarly, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will save more than 2.5 hours, and the Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time by over 2 hours. In line with Prime Minister Modi's vision to improve connectivity to important religious destinations, the Rourkela- Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express and Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express will connect the significant pilgrimage towns of Puri and Madurai, read the release.

Additionally, the Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat Express, operating via the Renigunta route, will provide connectivity to the revered Tirupati Pilgrimage Centre.

These newly introduced Vande Bharat trains will set a new standard for rail service in India. Equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology, they represent a step towards providing modern, fast, and comfortable travel options for commuters, professionals, business travellers, students, and tourists alike.

(With agencies inputs)

