Cop on G20 duty shares how she used technology to communicate with foreign guest, PM Modi reacts | Watch

G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with over 3,000 officials who were posted during the recently concluded G20 summit to thank them for making the event a success.

During the interaction, PM Modi listened to officials experience during their duty during the event and responded, advised and lauded their efforts.

Speaking about one such experience from the event, a Delhi Police sub-inspector, Pinki Rani posted at Mukherjee Nagar shared with PM Modi how she used G20 App to translate language during her duty with Turkey's First Lady.

Pinki Rani told PM Modi that during the G20 summit, she was performing her duty with the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdoğan.

Rani further said that they took First Lady Emine Erdogan to Dilli Haat where she touched a cloth and wanted to know its purpose.

Since the First Lady was speaking in Turkish language and I was in Hindi, there was a communication gap. Then she used the G20 App to translate and interpret what the Guest was saying and told the shopkeeper, the cop informed.

PM Modi asked her was the problem solved using the App interpretation, Pinki Rani said "...yes, whatever she used to look for in the App, it was being translated."

The Prime Minister further asked her has she worked with any foreign guest in the past, the cop replied saying this was her first experience and she had a good impact on the guest.

Listening cop's response, the Prime Minister congratulated her for using the technology. PM Modi further said that it's a good thing that the technology that we have can influence and impress the world.

