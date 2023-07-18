Tuesday, July 18, 2023
     
  4. In third term of NDA, India will become third largest economy: PM Modi at key allies meet

In third term of NDA, India will become third largest economy: PM Modi at key allies meet

Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi said it underestimates wisdom of common people, but public knows what is the glue of selfish gains that binds them.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2023 22:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses NDA meeting in New
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses NDA meeting in New Delhi

NDA meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that in the third term of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), India will become the third largest economy in the world.

PM Modi addressed the NDA meeting which was attended by 38 political parties.

Assuring that NDA allies at the meeting, PM Modi said that he can make mistakes but will not do anything with ill-intention.

Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi said it underestimates wisdom of common people, but public knows what is the glue of selfish gains that binds them. 

WATCH VIDEO: Chirag Paswan touches PM Modi's feet, takes his blessings at NDA meeting in Delhi

ALSO READ | NDA not symbol of compulsion but contribution: PM Modi targets Congress' INDIA

