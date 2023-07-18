In third term of NDA, India will become third largest economy: PM Modi at key allies meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses NDA meeting in New Delhi

NDA meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that in the third term of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), India will become the third largest economy in the world.

PM Modi addressed the NDA meeting which was attended by 38 political parties.

Assuring that NDA allies at the meeting, PM Modi said that he can make mistakes but will not do anything with ill-intention.

Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi said it underestimates wisdom of common people, but public knows what is the glue of selfish gains that binds them.

