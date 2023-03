PM Modi meets Japan's Kishida; reveals new Indo-Pacific plan to weed out China's soaring influence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi during a meeting his Japanese counterpart Kishida in New Delhi

Kishida meets PM Modi: In a major development in the global order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in New Delhi where both leaders discussed a wide range of issues including boosting ties and a new Indo-Pacific plan. During the most touted meeting, leaders of both countries also shared their vision over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Notably, the meeting was arranged on the same day when Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow with a Ukraine peace plan.

Kishida invites PM Modi to G7 meeting

According to the statement released by Japan, PM Kishida invited PM Modi to the Group of Seven major industrial nations’ summit in May and announced action plans for a new Indo-Pacific initiative aimed at countering China’s influence in the region.

Kishida, who is on a two-day trip to India, said he hopes to promote a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, a Tokyo-led initiative for greater security and economic cooperation that is geared toward curbing Beijing’s growing assertiveness. It includes Japan’s assistance to emerging economies, support for maritime security, a provision of coast guard patrol boats and equipment and other infrastructure cooperation.

It fits with Japan’s new national security strategy adopted in December under which Tokyo Japan is deploying long-range cruise missiles to strengthen its strike-back capability, and using development aid more strategically in support of like-minded countries.

China's soaring influence

China’s territorial claims in the East China and South China seas have rattled Beijing’s smaller neighbours in Southeast Asia as well as Japan, which is also facing threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile development. The relationship between New Delhi and Beijing also has deteriorated since 2020, when Indian and Chinese troops clashed along their undefined border in the Himalayan Ladakh region, leaving 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

Kishida also held talks with Modi to deepen bilateral cooperation while also addressing food security and development financing. The two leaders said they will closely cooperate in dealing with a wide range of global challenges, including soaring prices of energy and food supplies that have been exacerbated since Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Kishida said Modi accepted his invitation to participate in the G-7 summit, which will be held in Japan’s western city of Hiroshima in May.

In his statement, Kishida said he told Modi that he hopes to take up challenges at the summit including upholding the rules-based international order and strengthening partnership with the international community that goes beyond G-7 and includes the Global South, a term used for developing nations in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The two leaders also discussed their priorities for their respective presidencies of the G-7 and G-20, Modi said in a speech. Japan holds the G-7 presidency in 2023 and has sought deeper ties with developing countries to lay the groundwork for a successful summit.

Kishida rakes up Russia-Ukraine war issues

In an article for the Indian Express newspaper, Kishida said “the foundation of order in the international community was shaken by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine” and its impact on food access and fertilizer prices were felt everywhere, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

“In order to respond effectively to the various challenges that the international community is currently facing, cooperation between the G-7 and the G-20 has greater significance. Such pressing challenges include food security, climate and energy, fair and transparent development finance,” Kishida wrote.

India and Japan share strong economic ties. Trade between the two was worth $20.57 billion in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Japan's support to India's high-speed train

Japanese investments in India touched $32 billion between 2000 and 2019. Japan has also been supporting infrastructure development in India, including a high-speed rail project.

On the sidelines of the talks, a note was exchanged between the two sides concerning the provision of the fourth tranche of a Japanese loan of up to 300 billion yen (around Rs 18,000 crore) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail.

"The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on our shared democratic values, and respect for the rule of law in the international arena," Modi said in his media statement.

"Strengthening this partnership is not only important for both our countries, but it also promotes peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In our conversation today, we have reviewed the progress made in our bilateral relations," he added.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: 'Golgappa diplomacy': PM Modi, his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida visit Buddha Jayanti Park | Pics

Latest India News