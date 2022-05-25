PM Modi's 'leading' from front photo at Quad Summit breaks internet, BJP ministers shower praise

Follow us on Image Source : @AMITMALVIYA Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Quad leaders

Highlights PM Modi's leading from front photo at Quad summit is going viral on social media

Several BJP ministers, leaders shared the photo with their unique captions

The second in-person Quad summit was held in Tokyo, Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the second in-person Quad summit in Tokyo, Japan along with the world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Japanese Fumio Kishida, and the new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Quad meeting in Tokyo saw discussions on maritime security, strengthening the Indo-Pacific region with an eye on China, and bilateral issues among others.

While the summit had several key moments, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos 'leading' from the front is breaking the internet.

The photo that has gone viral on social media shows PM Modi walking down the stairs along with US President, the Japanese, and Australian counterparts.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote, "Leading the world... a picture is worth a thousand words".

Not only Amit Malviya, but several other Modi government ministers also shared the photo with their own unique captions.

Union Minister Smriti Irani wrote, "Pradhan Sevak — knows the way, goes the way, shows the way."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also took to Twitter and said, "Standing apart and ushering India into a new era... Pride."

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "The power of Hindustan, the person of Narendra Modi.

