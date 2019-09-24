'We will call PM Modi father of India': Donald Trump's ultimate praise

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two world leaders met on the sidelines of the UN session in New York. Hailing Modi as a "great leader", Trump said: "We will call him the Father of India".

"He (PM Modi) is a great gentleman & a great leader. I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissention,fighting & he brought it all together. Like a father would bring it together. Maybe he is the Father of India. We'll call him the Father of India."

Modi and Trump met today on the sidelines of the UN session in New York. This comes days after both leaders were together at the Howdy Modi programme in Houston.

On Kashmir, Trump said it would be great if PM Modi and Imran Khan "work out something", distancing himself from any mediation between the two neighbours.

"It will be great if they can work out something on Kashmir," Trump said in response to a question, a day after he met Khan on Monday and once again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree.

This was their fourth meeting. The two leaders earlier met on Sunday in Houston and shared the stage at 'Howdy, Modi' gala event where they displayed a close friendship and a common vision on fighting terrorism.