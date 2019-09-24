Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. US President Trump hints at trade deal during meet with PM Modi a UN headquarter at NY

US President Trump hints at trade deal during meet with PM Modi a UN headquarter at NY

PM Narendra Modi, US President Trump met at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. As both leaders addressed the media together, Trump hinted that the US will have a trade deal with India very soon.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2019 22:23 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

PM Modi with Donald Trump at UN headquarters

In a huge announcement, US President Donald Trump said that USA will have a trade deal with India very soon. He said this during his meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at United Nations headquarters. Both the leaders addressed the media together.

"I think we will have a trade deal with India very soon," said US President Trump during the media interaction. He described PM Narendra Modi as a "great leader".

Meet between the two leaders has come close on the heels of 'Howdy,Modi!' the mega event in Houston, Texas just a couple days ago. It was an event organised by Indian-American community. President Trump was present and even delivered a speech in the event.

(More to follow)

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPhotos show havoc created by deadly earthquake across Pakistan